Hamann Park pavers for sale

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Pavers for the new park in town are now for sale.

As of Monday, Richmond has 200 red pavers available for purchase. The pavers, engraved with messages, will be placed along the entrance to Hamann Park.

Construction for the new park, located on Crispin Street near Missouri Highway 13, began last month and is expected to be complete by Aug. 1. Pavers will be installed at the park entrance when construction completes.

The pavers cost $100 each and can be inscribed with a message or symbol, such as a business logo. Pavers come from Kansas City-based Midwest Block.

The City of Richmond, the Richmond Parks Department, the Richmond Police Department, the Richmond Police Department and the Richmond Fire Department purchased the first four pavers.

The complete story is in the Friday, March 3, 2017 Richmond News.

