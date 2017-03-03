Socialize

Hamann Park pavers for sale

Red pavers for Richmond’s new park, Hamann Park, are available for purchase at city hall. City hall kicked off the start of purchasing pavers Monday. From left are City Administrator Ron Brohammer, Mayor Mike Wright, Park Superintendent Terry Dickey, Richmond Park Board President Kenny Buhrmeister and Police Chief Chad Burnine. (Photo by Leah Wankum/Richmond News)

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Pavers for the new park in town are now for sale.

As of Monday, Richmond has 200 red pavers available for purchase. The pavers, engraved with messages, will be placed along the entrance to Hamann Park.

Construction for the new park, located on Crispin Street near Missouri Highway 13, began last month and is expected to be complete by Aug. 1. Pavers will be installed at the park entrance when construction completes.

The pavers cost $100 each and can be inscribed with a message or symbol, such as a business logo. Pavers come from Kansas City-based Midwest Block.

The City of Richmond, the Richmond Parks Department, the Richmond Police Department, the Richmond Police Department and the Richmond Fire Department purchased the first four pavers.

