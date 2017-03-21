‘Greater things are yet to come’

First Baptist Church of Richmond celebrates 175 years

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

The founders of the First Baptist Church of Richmond wanted to be a Gospel presence in the Richmond community when the church was constituted on March 19, 1842. One-hundred-seventy-five years later, the church is still going strong, having achieved that goal and moving forward to continue spreading the Gospel to the community and beyond.

On Sunday, the church celebrated its 175th anniversary, right down to the day, with a service, preaching, luncheon and presentation by members, Pastor Willie Isaacson and several former pastors.

The church’s oldest congregant, Violet Yoakum, who has been attending for more than 80 years, was also honored. Yoakum began attending First Baptist when worship was in the 1939 building now housing the chapel. It’s also where she was baptized.

On Saturday, the church hosted an open house that was open to the community, drawing in large crowds throughout the afternoon.

Former and current church members and guests visited with each other, took tours of the three buildings and viewed several containing church history, interesting historical pieces and plans for renovation on the current buildings.

Most impressive was a huge handmade quilt made by members Sharon Cox, Irma Brown and Linda Heuer and quilted by Laurel Kindley, of All About Quilting in Richmond.

“The pastor asked us to do the quilt,” Heuer said. “He wanted an area to embroider all of the ministers’ names as part of the quilt.”

