Gorham overcomes pain, helps ’Dawgs win relay at the wire

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Having run in three events during Tuesday’s UCM HS Mule Relays at the University of Central Missouri, Hardin-Central senior Riley Gorham wondered how much stamina he had left in his legs when he ran the anchor leg of the boys 1,600-meter relay.

Turned out, he had enough to overtake Lathrop anchor runner Justin Burns and help the Bulldogs win by a lean in 3 minutes, 46.98 seconds.

“I thought I was going to hit a wall soon,” Gorham said. “I held it through and he just didn’t have enough in his tank, I guess. I thought he was going to get me right here at (the) last 50 meters. I was feeling some pain in my legs. But I overcame it.”

