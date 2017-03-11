Georgia A. Halstead

Georgia A. Halstead, 86, of Richmond, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Ray County Memorial Hospital, Richmond.

Georgia was born Dec. 26, 1930, in Hodge, the daughter of George LeRoy and Alva Pearl (Harrington) Smith. Georgia was first married to Fermon Waggoner, of Dover, in July of 1946. They later divorced. Fermon preceded her in death on June 29, 1981. Georgia’s second marriage was to William Ray “Bill” Halstead, of Webster Springs, W.V., on Feb. 18, 1977; he preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2006.

Survivors include: three sons, James Waggoner, of Richmond, Delaney Halstead (Shelly), of Lawson, and Roy Halstead, of Rose Pine, La.; four daughters, Judy Adams, of Asheboro, N.C., Phillis Graves, Bonnie Ralston (David), and Connie Higgins, all of Richmond; one brother, Russell Smith (Patty), of Independence; four sisters, Elizabeth Martin and Shellie Gearhart, both of Richmond, Mary Silvia, of Dallas, Texas, and Carrie Beeler, also of Richmond; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by one son, Dennis Waggoner; one daughter, Linda Bucklew; two grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Georgia was a homemaker and caregiver. She provided care for many people in the Richmond community. She was the matriarch and the glue that held her family together. She was a very loving person. Georgia had a soft spot for animals and had given many strays a good home. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Richmond Animal Shelter or the ASPCA.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Dover Cemetery, Dover, following the service at the funeral home. Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.