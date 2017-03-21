Four Orrick players receive I-70 hoops honors

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

League champions Wellington-Napoleon and Santa Fe each landed three players on the I-70 Conference first team in voting by the coaches. The Tigers captured the boys title and Santa Fe won the girls championship this season.

Both teams also had one honorable mention selection.

The Orrick Lady Bearcats had two first-team selections after finishing the season as the conference runner-up. Selected first team for Orrick were juniors Paige Smith and Karson Werle, while senior Madi Fulte was named honorable mention. Seth McAfee, a sophomore, was named honorable mention for the Bearcats.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, March 21, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.