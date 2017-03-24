Focusing on the fundamentals

BEARCAT GOLF

There are plenty of open sports available on the Orrick Bearcats golf squad for the 2017 season. Coach Mitch Comstock returns one letter winner while needing to replace three letter winners including state qualifier Brandon Edney.

“Brandon was a great leader for us,” Comstock said. “It will be hard to replace his consistency.”

Comstock, who begins his ninth season as golf coach, returns one varsity golfer for this spring and adds that his younger players will need to step up their games for the Bearcats to be competitive against a very tough schedule.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, March 24, 2017 Richmond News.

