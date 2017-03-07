Ferguson crime issues bring about changes to Richmond code

By Leah Wankum, Editor

In response to racially charged incidents in Ferguson in 2014, the City of Richmond has updated its ordinances to head off potential problems locally.

The updated code conforms with new state statutes.

“All this has come about largely because of the Ferguson issues,” City Administrator Ron Brohammer said to the city council during it Feb. 28 meeting. Brohammer was alluding to the racially charged protests and riots that occurred after a white police officer shot and killed a black teenager in August 2014. “These were essentially written and are provided to every community.”

Before the city council accepted revisions to the city code, Councilor Dave Powell asked if the revisions were state mandated. Chris Williams, the city’s attorney, told Powell the state rewrote the criminal code and, as a result, the city’s municipal code publisher, General Code, has updated the city code to reflect state statute.

“It is mandatory from the standpoint of being consistent with state law,” Williams told Powell. “We don’t want to be in conflict with it because that can cause problems and court actions. Bottom line is we really don’t have much choice.”

One section that was entirely rewritten now includes many more types of people as “special victims.” These victims include law enforcement officers, elderly and emergency medical technicians.

Other rewritten sections include domestic assault, harassment, stalking and endangering the welfare of a child. Additionally, sections governing refusal to identify as a witness, tampering with a witness or victim, resisting or interfering with arrest and tampering with a water supply, as well as sections on reckless and negligent burning or exploding, had significant rewrites.

