Experience a plus for RHS track squad

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

With just a handful of letter winners graduated from last spring’s Spartan and Lady Spartan track teams, coach Mike Long is looking forward to the challenge of a new season that began Thursday afternoon.

Long begins his sixth year coaching the Lady Spartans this year, and will also take over the reins of the Spartans this season as well. The Lady Spartans lost just three letter winners and return 25 from a squad that missed by only a few points of chalking up its third consecutive MRVC East title. The Spartans lost just five and will bring back 15 letter winners from a team that placed third in the conference meet.

