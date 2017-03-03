Edward D. Durbin

Edward D. Durbin, 73, of Stover, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017, at his home.

Edward was born Dec. 28, 1944, in Excelsior Springs, the son of Donald and Dorothy (Anderson) Durbin. On Nov. 13, 1964, he was united in marriage to Patricia McKee in Richmond.

He was an over the road truck driver for many years and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Edward was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Gary Wayne Durbin.

Survivors include: his wife of the home; children, Kelly Durbin, of Versailles and Dale Durbin and wife Lisa, of Polo; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Salzman, Laney Durbin and Darrek Tate; two great-granddaughters, Lilly and Hazel Salzman; his brother, John Paul Durbin, of Warrensburg; his sister, Sharon Kay, of Richmond, and many other relatives and friends.

Flowers are appreciated and memorial gifts may be given to the donors’ choice in loving memory of Edward D. Durbin.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, at Stith Family Funeral Home, Polo. Memorial services are 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at the funal home. Cremation is to follow the services.

Serving the family and arrangements, are under the direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. Online guestbook is online at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.