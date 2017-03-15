Dorris Dwain ‘Doc’ Smith Sr.

Dorris Dwain “Doc” Smith Sr., 82, of Richmond, entered his heavenly home Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Dorris was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Rayville, to Charles Byron and Ina Glen (Hedrick) Smith. He was preceded in death by both parents and his beloved wife of 48 years, Nancy.

Survivors include: his wife, Patricia Smith, of the home; brother and sister-in-law, Maurice and Shirley Smith, of Millville; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Dorris Jr., and Patti Smith, of Camden, Greg and Shelly Smith, of Richmond, and Jeff and Vickie Smith, of Hardin; two daughters and one son-in-law, Yvonne Smith, of Richmond, and Debbie and Darrell Adkins, of Rayville; eight grandchildren, Ashley and Drew Taylor, Lindsey and Garrett Cronlund, Jeffery Jr., Joshua, Matthew, Molly, Miranda and Brittney Smith; two step-daughters, Teresea and Paul Simpson, of Merriam, Kan., and Melody and Charles Geddes of Kansas City, Mo.

Dorris grew up in and lived around Richmond all of his life, He graduated from Richmond High School. He was well known in the community as was his friendliness and his sense of humor. Dorris participated in the Naval Reserves in Kansas. He was a welder for Standard Steel, Columbia Steel and Contractors Supply where he worked with his two sons, Jeffery and Greg, before he retired. It was there that he was given the name “Doc” because of his reputation of being able to weld and stitch almost anything together. He also did various welding jobs for farmers and those needing welding done in the Richmond area. He also delivered pharmaceutical supplies for C&C Discount Drug and Economy Drug in Richmond. Doc was always busy and believed in being productive. Dorris and his wife, Nancy, enjoyed traveling with their family. Doc especially enjoyed hunting with his boys and fishing with Nancy.

Doc’s faith in Christ has been a very important part of his life. He was an active member and Deacon of Hardin Baptist Church, a member of the Mt. Calvary, and attended the First Baptist Church in Richmond. In 2002, Dorris married Patricia Morris, of Richmond. They enjoyed traveling. One of their favorite trips was a cruise they took shortly after they were married. Dorris and Patricia enjoyed visiting, along with playing cards and various games with family and friends. They also really enjoyed going to Gospel music jams.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Richmond First Baptist Church.

Visitation is 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 19, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Cravens Cemetery near Camden, following the services. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.