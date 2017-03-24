Donald Dean Leakey

Donald Dean “Don” Leakey, 74, formerly of Norborne, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at Northcare Hospice, North Kansas City, Mo.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, at Thurman Funeral Home, Norborne. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home in Norborne. Burial is in Fairhaven Cemetery, Norborne. Pence-Lovell-England V.F.W. Post 1773 in Carrollton will provide military honors at the cemetery.