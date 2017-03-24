Declining enrollment, state funding a concern at Orrick BOE meeting

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Orrick school district’s declining enrollment – caused by the town’s declining population – may result in less funding available to the district. This was the board’s main concern in conducting its business at the March 20 board of education meeting.

“As our enrollment declines, so does our funding,” said Superintendent Aerin O’Dell. “However, our students’ needs stay the same. We’ve been fortunate that funding, such as the Small Schools Grant and Hold Harmless provision of the state formula have assisted us in continuing to meet our students’ needs. However, loss of students still means loss of funding and it adds up over time.”

O’Dell said state legislators are looking for ways to increase funding to school districts statewide. State funding is not distributed evenly across all school districts. Rather, the state uses a formula that considers four factors that attempt to cater to each school district’s individual financial needs. O’Dell urged the board to be cautious about the funding because an increase in the formula funding is added to revenue that comes from the lottery.

“We can’t count on lottery monies to increase to that extent that we’re going to get that much formula money,” she said.

The Missouri Foundation Formula’s function is to “ensure every district has enough funding to provide an adequate education for students, no matter where they live.”

The complete story is in the Friday, March 24, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.