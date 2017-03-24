Dear students meet the ‘coolest’ police officer in Richmond

Program encourages kids to trust police officers

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Students in Kelly Thompson’s first grade class got to meet two police officers Tuesday morning. One of those officers walked into the classroom on four legs with her tail wagging.

K9 officer Sgt. Amy Sisson brought her partner Vengeance to Thompson’s class to meet the kids and talk about the job Vengeance has as a canine police officer.

Vengeance, now 2 years old, was a little over a year old when she and Sisson began training together. After a six-week training period, the partners hit the streets of Richmond, “sniffing out drugs and catching bad guys,” said Sisson to the class – her interaction with the children more on their level than hers.

Vengeance and Sisson seamlessly work together, almost as one unit instead of two. Vengeance obeys Sisson’s commands, whether through silent hand signals or verbal. She was well behaved for the children, even to the point of permitting each child to pet her on the head after a command from Sisson.

Students were permitted to ask Sisson questions about the job K9 officers have.

“What do you do when you have nothing to do,” asked one child.

“Vengeance’s office is in the back of the police car,” answered Sisson. “We go around looking for bad guys.”

