Deana Sue Van Hoy

Deana Sue Van Hoy, 39, of Gladstone, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 12, 2017, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Mo.

Deana was born March 10, 1978, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of John Arthur Van Hoy and Myrna (Smith) Morris. She was a 1996 graduate of Excelsior Springs High School. Deana was been a member of the Rayville Christian Union Church since childhood. She lived in Excelsior Springs the entire life with the exception of living in the Kansas City area over the last 10 years. Deana worked in the customer service field and was employed by Tyco Integrated Securities at the time of her passing. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and her laugh. Deana loved her family and would do anything for them. Deana truly was a people person, she valued every person that came into her life.

Deana was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marian Brown; grandfather, Arthur Dean Van Hoy; father, John Arthur Van Hoy; brother, John Van Hoy Jr. and stepfather, Eric Morris.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her grandmother, M. Jackie Van Hoy, of Richmond; mother Myrna Morris of Excelsior Springs; brother, James Van Hoy and Tabitha, of Excelsior Springs; sister, Arron Prestia and husband, Brady, of Excelsior Springs; brother, Jermaine Morris and wife, Shannon, of Kalamazoo, Mich.; brother, Jason Morris and wife, Liz, of Kalamazoo, Mich.; sister, Nicole Cleaveland, of Kearney; uncle, Vince Smith and wife, Jill, of Chillicothe; uncle, George Smith, of Gallatin; aunt, Rhonda Lockwood, of Richmond; aunt Jodella Brungardt and husband, Justin, of Parkville; nieces and nephews, Tyler, Skyler, J.B., Landon, Izzy, Jacqueline, Kendric; great-nephew, Jace; cousins, Hannah, Mark Aaron, Johnathon David, Arthur, Matt, Drew, Lance, Kjirstin, Kirk, Kyree, Kati, Blake, Desiree, Scott, Stephen and many more. Numerous friends that Deana considered family are also left to mourn her passing.

Memorial gifts are suggested to Rayville Christian Union Church, Rayville, in loving memory of Deana Sue Van Hoy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 17, at Rayville Christian Union Church, Rayville. A memorial service is 2 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at the church, with Pastor Mark Bickford officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Crown Hill Cemetery, Excelsior Springs.

Serving the family and arrangements are under the direction of Stith Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Polo. Online guestbook can be found at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.