DAR names good citizens from Ray County high schools

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

Four students from Ray County high schools are this year’s good citizens, a designation bestowed upon them by the Allen-Morton-Watkins Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

All four were chosen by their schools to compete, and all four prepared essays about good citizenship, according to chapter vice regent Jenne Layman. The chapter selected the essay written by Lawson High School senior Wyatt Bowers to advance to district competition.

Nicole Johnson of Richmond, Ryan Layman of Hardin-Central and Madison Fulte of Orrick represented their schools in the competition.

The students received certificates and pins during a ceremony at the chapter meeting Tuesday at Oak Pointe of Richmond.

