Daniel George Angelo Gardner

Daniel George Angelo Gardner, 49, of Rayville, died Monday, March 13, 2017, at his home.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Daniel George Angelo Gardner memorial fund.

A memorial service is 10 a.m., Friday, March 24, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Military honors will be provided by Ray County veterans. Inurnment is at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kan. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.