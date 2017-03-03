Commission cancels hiring attorney to aid in interpretation of county law

Leah Wankum, Editor

A week after the Ray County commissioners announced that they planned to hire a lawyer, they have reversed their decision. The commissioners shared their choice Thursday morning not to hire St. Louis-based Ivan Schraeder because they decided they would refer to their county legal counselor, Prosecuting Attorney Camille Johnston, on matters of county law.

The commissioners Feb. 23 approved hiring the lawyer, who hails from St. Louis, to counsel them. Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite said the commission had been talking retaining such a lawyer. The commission had planned to retain Schraeder with Lowenbaum Law.

Wilhite said Schraeder works with many Missouri counties and could consult with commissioners before they made any major decisions.

Commissioners indicated that the confusion regarding the 911 board’s bylaws and related state statutes was one reason the commissioners wanted to hire an attorney.

