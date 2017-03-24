Chillicothe spoils Spartan baseball opener

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Chillicothe Hornets rolled into Southview Tuesday afternoon with three games under their belts, while the much younger Spartans were lifting the lid on a new season. Despite the 7-1 loss to the visiting Hornets, Richmond coach Brandon Quick saw little to be upset about with his team that had one freshman, four sophomores, two juniors and a pair of seniors in the starting lineup.

The Hornets, now 2-1, collected seven hits off two Richmond pitchers, while drawing four walks. Richmond managed just one hit – a fifth-inning single by Laine Todd. Quick said his team just needs to mature.

“Right now, I don’t think they feel like they belong at the varsity level yet and there’s a lot of anxiousness and uncertainty,” he said. “I know they are going to overcome that and when they do, we should see a lot more success at the plate.”

