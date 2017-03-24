Charter school expansion could include Ray County

By Leah Wankum, editor and Sara Seidel, staff writer

Although under current law, charter schools may operate only in Kansas City and St. Louis, legislation under consideration in the Missouri Capitol would allow charter schools to expand into rural Missouri.

That’s where Rep. Joe Don McGaugh, R-Carrollton, weighs in.

The Missouri house has approved a bill permitting the expansion; the senate is considering its own proposal.

McGaugh noted that early language limited charter school expansion to counties adjacent to first-class counties, but then the permission expanded to adjacent counties.

“So imagine Kansas City,” McGaugh said. “Ray County touches Jackson County, so it would include Ray County. So that was a big concern.”

At that point, McGaugh felt like the proposal was going to impact rural schools.

“If they start a charter school in Excelsior, are they going to draw kids from Ray County?” he asked. “Who knows?”

As far as public finances are concerned, charter schools are public schools, McGaugh said. So if a child leaves Richmond and goes to a charter school in Excelsior Springs, the money follows the child.

