’Cats have small, closely knit den for track

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Orrick’s varsity track program is small again this season. But the Bearcats have a closely knit group, according to coach David Rash and sophomore thrower Conner Greer.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to work with as my teammates,” Greer said. “I know they’ll give (their best) effort and they’ll give all they can. And they have fun with it as well. We make sure we find a way to have fun with it.”

The Bearcats have six students out for high school track, compared to nine in 2016. Senior Madi Fulte, a 2016 state qualifier; and freshmen Paci Barnard and Reannon Hill form the girls team. Freshman Aaron Brooke; Greer, a 2016 sectional qualifier; and senior Alex Stockton form the boys team.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, March 24, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.