Casey’s robbery suspects now in custody

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The two suspects who allegedly robbed Casey’s General Store in Richmond seven weeks ago are now in custody.

After receiving an anonymous tip Monday afternoon, Richmond police arrested James R. Gay III, 23, of Independence, and James M. Miller, 23, of Lexington, later that night. Richmond Detective Scott Bagley said the anonymous tip led police to an apartment in Independence where they found the gun, the mask and the clothing police believed the assailants used the night of the robbery. Shortly after finding the gun, Richmond police made contact with the gun’s owner, who agreed to assist with the investigation because he believed his gun was used in the robbery.

