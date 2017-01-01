Area Christians observe the beginning of Lent
Jamie Henley and her daughter, Inzlee, receive ashes from Father Christopher Smith during Ash Wednesday service at Immaculate Conception Church in Richmond. “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you will return,” said Father Smith to each parishioner who received ashes. In his homily to the parish, Father Smith said ashes symbolize three things for those who receive them: ashes, which are the remains of something once alive, symbolizing our mortal life on earth; ashes, which are mixed with sand or salt to provide traction on slick roads, symbolizing our spiritual walk with God on a straight and narrow path; and ashes, which are used to polish sculptures, symbolizing God’s call to reflect His light to the world. (Photo by Leah Wankum/Richmond News)
