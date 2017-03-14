Anytime Fitness bought by area couple

Corey and Amy Weir want to create a positive, welcoming atmosphere for the gym

By Leah Wankum, Editor

With new owners come new ideas for Anytime Fitness in Richmond.

Richmond locals Corey and Amy Weir took over ownership from Rob Harmon of Excelsior Springs. The switchover occurred Feb. 16, and the couple already replaced tanning bed bulbs, brought in a vending machine and fixed some “odds and ends” in the facility. They have several other projects coming up, including upgrading the cardio equipment and working on general maintenance.

Amy said she and Corey want to create a positive atmosphere for newcomers, so they’ll feel welcome and comfortable, no matter what their fitness goals are.

“We don’t want people to be afraid to come in and get on the treadmill because they’re afraid they’re going to get made fun of,” Amy said, adding that the facility offers fitness classes for seniors every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

