Alfred Elwood Fawks

Alfred Elwood Fawks, 95, of Salisbury, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at the University Hospital in Columbia.

Elwood was born Aug. 31, 1921, in Prairie Hill, the son of Ervin S. Fawks and Rosa E. (Draper) Fawks.

Elwood was a graduate of the Prairie Hill high school class of 1939. He served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He married Viola Genevieve Buffington Feb. 28, 1946. She preceded him in death Feb. 1, 1991. Elwood was a farmer, heavy equipment operator and truck driver for several companies in the community. He married Nadean Hughes Jan. 1, 1999. He was a member of Salisbury United Methodist Church.

Elwood is survived by his wife, Nadean, of Salisbury; two sons, Edmond (Diana) Fawks, of Salisbury, and Steven (Dolores) Fawks DDs, of Richmond; a brother, Kenneth (Wilma) Fawks, of Salisbury; 10 grandchildren, including Stephanie (Chris) Milburn, of Hardin, Angela Fawks, of Seattle, Wash., and Ryan (Katie) Fawks, of Kansas City, Mo.; 24 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Viola, and his brother John Fawks.

Funeral services were 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 3, at Summerville Funeral Home, Salisbury. Interment followed at Fawks Cemetery, Prairie Hill. Memorials are suggested to Fawks Cemetery.