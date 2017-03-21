After Polley fiasco, bill adds non-industry members to state funeral board

By B.E. Dunn, for the Richmond News

The loss of a loved one is a troubling and trying time, and as a result, many individuals seek to ease the burden on those they leave behind by purchasing prearranged funeral plans. By doing so they ensure that the arrangements are paid for and predetermined, relieving the additional stresses of planning and unexpected expense.

But some in Ray County have been faced with the disarming realization that the person they entrusted to handle their affairs and to provide for their final arrangements was probably a conman and a fraud. Funeral home director Toby Polley is accused of defrauding more than 150 families – but was only arrested after being caught with methamphetamine in 2015. To date, not a single family has reimbursed or received refunds, and none of the prepaid services were provided for them.

Polley’s case shines a glaring spotlight on an area of the funeral business that may lack the needed oversight to prevent such cases in the future.

