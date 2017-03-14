After many revisions, Ray County budget approved

Fewer layoffs expected as department heads tighten their belts for the coming year

By Leah Wankum, Editor

After multiple revisions and several arguments among the county commissioners and the other county elected officials, the 2017 Ray County budget is complete and being sent to the state auditor’s office.

The commissioners unanimously accepted amendments to the budget March 6, more than a week after county department heads worked together to adjust the budget figures. The amended budget allows most of the department heads to keep their current staff.

For the current year, estimated general revenue is listed as $3,344,712, according to the budget. Estimated sales tax revenue is $1,700,000, less than actual sales tax revenue in 2016 by about $3,000. Likewise, estimated use tax revenue is $323,094, more than actual use tax revenue last year by almost $47,000.

Estimating use tax for this year was a point of contention among the commissioners and other county elected officials. Before the commissioners accepted the budget, Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite said he still thought estimated use tax revenue was too high.

