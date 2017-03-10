911 system disconnected during storm

By Leah Wankum, Staff Writer

Ray County 911 lost power for about 20 minutes because of the severe thunderstorm Monday night.

Richmond Fire Chief Lonnie Quick said the emergency personnel lost connection with Ray County 911 for at least half an hour.

“Here’s how I knew they were down,” Quick said. “I was here at the station, and my son called me and said it was a tornado. I immediately tried to call dispatch. I was going to have them set the sirens off, and I was unable to do that or communicate with them.”

Wright said that with the 911 service being down, there was no communication between any emergency personnel through the 911/dispatch system within the county.

Because the 911/dispatch services were down, Quick said he and the other staff at the fire station contacted Ray County 911 and other emergency personnel in the area via cell phones and handheld radios.

“Everything they had up there was down,” Quick said. “I couldn’t even call them with my phone.”

