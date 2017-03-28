911 board makes in-house appointment

Longtime assistant director Kim Davis officially made 911 director

By Leah Wankum, Editor

After being interim director of Ray County 911 four times, Kim Davis is officially the agency’s new director.

The 911 board appointed Davis to her new role during its monthly meeting Thursday evening in closed session. Board president Paul Harris said Davis has the best qualifications for the job compared to the other candidates. She also has managerial experience as well as prior training in 911/dispatch services.

“We felt, also, that the fact that she had previously done the job as interim for four different times we’ve been without a director, she deserved the opportunity to take full responsibility as director rather than as interim position,” Harris said.

Davis started as a dispatcher in 2003 and was eventually promoted to assistant director. She first became interim director of 911 when the previous director left the position in 2010. Four directors – and four interim periods – later, she officially takes over full operations of Ray County 911.

Davis said her new role will be “exciting” and “challenging,” citing her first goal to be fully staffed as already close to completion during her first day as director Friday.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, March 28, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.