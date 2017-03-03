50th anniversary of Richmond American Legion brings together local war veterans

By Leah Wankum, Editor

An eclectic group of veterans and their loved ones gathered for the 50th anniversary of the American Legion in Richmond.

“It’s a really good turnout, and I appreciate everybody that came to be with us,” said Commander Mark Foley of American Legion 237.

To commemorate the 50-year mark, the American Legion recognized those who have been members for 20 years or longer. Special recognition was bestowed upon D.R. Landwehr, owner of Community Bank of Missouri, for 50-year membership with the American Legion, and to Eldon Woods, who received a certificate of 64-year membership.

“I don’t have much to say,” Landwehr said after Richmond American Legion Commander Mark Foley provided him with a plaque. “I guess, to be a 50-year member, you’ve just got to live long enough. I’ve lived this long. Thank you all very much. I really appreciate this honor.”

The complete story is in the Friday, March 3, 2017 Richmond News.