Young family sowing seeds for new business

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

Among the rolling hills and speckled farmland north of Richmond, you will find a greenhouse filled with rows of tomato plants.

The plants are sown, harvested and sold by the Graber family, who likes to get a head start on planting season before it’s time to sell product. The first day of spring is nearly a month away, but already the plants are about two feet tall. Keith and Delores Graber grow Big Dena tomatoes, what Keith referred to as a “greenhouse variety.” They sell their tomatoes at home, and last year, they sold at the farmers market in Richmond as well as Die Brot Pann Bakery north of town.

The Grabers have had their greenhouse since November 2015.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.