With a little help, RHS girls grab share of third straight title

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Just a couple of days removed from an emotional loss at Higginsville, the Richmond Lady Spartans returned to the home court Friday night to host Carrollton and to honor their seniors. Just one night earlier, Richmond got a reprieve when Holden knocked off Higginsville 43-39 which allowed the Lady Spartans one more shot at grabbing a share of the MRVC East title with the Lady Huskers. This time the Lady Spartans did not disappoint as they rolled to a 65-44 win over Carrollton and a piece of their third consecutive conference championship with an 8-2 record.

Richmond coach Brandon Quick knew his team would not let this opportunity slip away.

