William “Bill” Henry Ketron, of Henrietta, formerly of DeWitt, passed away at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at North Kansas City Hospital from complications of pneumonia. He lived an honorable life of 91 years and 6 days.

It was on Feb. 10, 1926, in Tina, that the Lord blessed the home of George Henry and Wilda Archibald (Campbell) Ketron with the gift of a son. Bill married Joan Anna Reese on Nov. 19, 1949. The ceremony took place at Joan Anna’s mother’s home in Kansas City, Kan., and to this union they were blessed with four children. Joan Anna sadly preceded him in death in 1991.

Bill graduated from DeWitt High School in 1944. On Dec. 30, 1948, Bill enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army as an automotive mechanic, with qualifications as a sharpshooter and marksman. He reenlisted into the Army Reserve Corps and received his honorable discharge papers Sept. 9, 1954, dedicating a total of six years of service to our country. Bill was a man of many trades and was able to perform at any task or job asked of him. He worked for Aden-Shull Chevrolet in Brunswick as a mechanic. He was later employed as a millwright at Rush, Sash & Door Company in Kansas City, Mo., while also working at Logan Moore Lumber Company in Kansas City. He was the manager in the maintenance department for the City of Hardin and worked for the lumberyard in Hardin. He performed several electrical jobs for Archie Warner and Bob Crosby. He was most content and very thankful for his last venue with Letzig Seed in Richmond. Upon retiring in 1989, he felt Mr. Letzig’s company was the finest he had ever worked for, leaving there with lasting friendships, great stories and fond memories. Bill was of Christian faith.

Bill was a family man. He enjoyed taking his family on picnics and anywhere outdoors that included fishing and boating trips. He had several side hobbies. Bill decided a side job was needed, and he started a self-study course to repair older televisions along with refurbishing furniture. He also was very patient and excellent with working on small engines. On several occasions, he would make the trip to Brunswick to repair his parents’ Studebaker. These were memorable trips for the entire family. Bill didn’t attend church every Sunday, but he prayed and he believed in God. On these Sundays at home, he would get out his collection of Johnny Cash albums and play them continuously while singing, laughing and enjoying this time together. Bill’s most treasured time spent was being with his family.

He is survived by a daughter, Viki Sue Doss, and her husband, Kenith, of Norborne; a son, Kelly W. Ketron, of Henrietta; five grandchildren, Christopher Doss, Jason Doss, Kathern Parks, Jessica Adams and Joan (Joany) Ketron; 13 great-grandchildren, Scott Doss, David Doss, Allison Doss, Sarah Doss, Ashley Savage, Eric Doss, Hailey Doss, Gabrielle Doss, Trinity Doss, Jason Doss Jr., Luna Bella Doss, Anthony Parks and Michael Parks; and three great-great-grandchildren, Ayla Doss, Arthur Doss and Wiatt Ketron.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 42 years, Joan Anna; two sons, Daniel A. Ketron and William D. Ketron; grandson, William Michael Ketron; and sadly, the loss of his 2-week-old great-grandson, Bladen Parks. Bill had nine sisters, and they each preceded him in death.

A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton, with Pastor Lanny Lybarger officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Dewitt.

Pallbearers are Eric Doss, Christopher Doss, Kelly Ketron, Kenith Doss and John Letzig.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution in memory of Bill, the family has chosen St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or The American Cancer Society.

