Two losses in finals can’t dampen Spartan success at state tourney

Dominic Nobile pins Jason Wright of Lathrop in the third period in the first round of the 170-pound weight class Thursday at the state wrestling tournament in Columbia. Nobile, a four-time state qualifier, took second place. (Photo by Russ Green/Richmond News.)

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

For the first time since a third-place showing in 2007, the Richmond Spartans are bringing a state wrestling team trophy home. The Spartans wrapped up a very successful 2016-17 wrestling season with a fourth-place finish at the Class 1 MSHSAA wrestling championships in Columbia. Richmond had six medal winners, including two in the finals as the Spartans totaled 113.5 points.

Whitfield captured its fourth Class 1 championship in the past six years with 174.5 points, with defending champion Seneca finishing as the runner-up after compiling 142 points. Lawson grabbed third place with 126.

Senior Dominic Nobile and freshman Rance Waigand advanced to the championship match in their weight classes.

