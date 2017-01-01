Turning ground for new city park

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The sod is partly dug up on a small plot of land on Crispin Street. So begins the construction of Hamann Park, marked by 12 golden shovels and a lively group of Richmond citizens who gathered Tuesday afternoon for a ceremonial ground-breaking. By all accounts, this park is a long time coming.

“I’m just glad the dream’s coming to fruition,” said Parks Superintendent Terry Dickey. “Hopefully, if everything goes well, we should have a park by the first of August. That’s the plan, weather permitting.”

Construction of the park is scheduled to begin next week as Richmond-based Macey Excavating LLC undertakes dirt work.

“It’s going to be a great park,” said City Administrator Ron Brohammer. “It’s been a lot of effort to put this all together.”

The Richmond Parks Board had originally planned for Hamann Park to be located at the site now occupied by Oak Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care. United Christian Presbyterian Church had sold that plot of land to the city with the intention that it would become a park.

