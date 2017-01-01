Top seed Eagles hold off Hardin-Central in CLAA finals

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Northwestern’s Garrett Johnson sealed up Most Valuable Player honors for the CLAA Tournament Saturday at Tina-Avalon. The Eagles guard hit five 3-point attempts on the way to scoring a game-high 27 points to help the top-seeded Eagles get past Hardin-Central 71-61 in the championship game.

The Eagles improved to 20-2 with the win over the second-seeded Bulldogs, while Hardin-Central drops to 14-8 for the season.

The bulk of the scoring for the Dawgs came from Ryan Layman, who was also selected to the Bob Carter Memorial All-Tournament Team, and Zach Pearon.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.