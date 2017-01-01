Three founders of Ray County 911 board ousted

With new appointments, neither Orrick nor any city f ire protection district is represented

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Jason Beets, Staff Writer, contributed to this story

Without prior notification, three founding members of the Ray County 911 Board of Directors were ousted from their posts late last week after the Ray County commissioners voted not to reappoint them. The vote occured after a five-month delay.

Instead, the commission appointed three new members, all who live or work in the Wood Heights area.

Founding members Mike Arnold, Malcolm Cunningham and Gene Nolker were not reappointed as a result of a 2-0 vote Thursday morning.

The three directors had been on the board since their appointments in September 1998. All three represented fire protection agencies in Ray County: Arnold, chief of the Orrick Fire Protection District; Cunningham, volunteer chief of the Hardin Fire Protection District; and Nolker, chief of the Lawson Fire and Rescue District.

New appointees are Wood Heights Police Chief Jared Sartin, Wood Heights police officer Cole Noble and Dan Powell of Wood Heights, who is the husband of Ray County Clerk Glenda Powell. Sartin and Noble ran as Republican candidates for county sheriff in 2016.

