The mettle to medal: RHS 4th at state

Two losses in finals can’t damp en Spartan success at state tourney

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

For the first time since a third-place showing in 2007, the Richmond Spartans are bringing a state wrestling team trophy home. The Spartans wrapped up a very successful 2016-17 wrestling season with a fourth-place finish at the Class 1 MSHSAA wrestling championships in Columbia. Richmond had six medal winners, including two in the finals as the Spartans totaled 113.5 points.

Whitfield captured its fourth Class 1 championship in the past six years with 174.5 points, with defending champion Seneca finishing as the runner-up after compiling 142 points. Lawson grabbed third place with 126.

Senior Dominic Nobile and freshman Rance Waigand advanced to the championship match in their weight classes. Austin Bowman, a junior, placed third at 126 pounds, with seniors Austin Keefhaver (182 lbs.) and Diaz Elliott (285) finishing fourth, with Dylan Caldwell, also a senior, placing fifth at 132.

Waigand ends his freshman year with a 46-4 record after making the finals at 113. He met Ethan Smith of Buffalo in the title match just two weeks after they met in the championship match of the Richmond Invitational. Smith slipped past Waigand by a point in the first meeting and in Saturday’s rematch, the Bison sophomore once again was a point better at 4-3 for his 48th victory of the season.

Waigand sailed through the first two rounds with falls in 1:27 and 0:24 before meeting Max Roark of Seneca in the semifinals. Waigand defeated Roark 11-2 in the finals of the Seneca tournament earlier in the season and Friday night he battled his way past the junior by a 5-0 decision. Spartan coach Clint Minnick said it was a good way for the young Spartan to begin his career.

“He did a lot of maturing over the season,” he said. “He got a big win over the defending state champion from Smithville in the beginning of the year and just kept rolling on from there.”

