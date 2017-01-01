Strong first half lifts Lady Spartans to road win

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Friday’s Lady Spartan game at Lexington was a tale of two halves. Visiting Richmond completely dominated the first half, but most of the second half belonged to the Minutewomen as they chipped away at the huge Lady Spartan lead. By the end of the night, Richmond was able to withstand the Lexington challenge and head back north with a 48-33 MRVC East victory.

The win gives Richmond a 7-1 mark in the league with two games remaining as the Lady Spartans aim for their third straight conference title. Lexington falls to 2-6 in the league and 3-17 overall.

Everything was going Richmond’s way through the first two periods.

