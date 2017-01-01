Spliced wire causes widespread internet outage

Richmond experiences two outages this week

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Nationwide internet outages of AT&T networks kept Richmond internet users on a standstill earlier this week.

The first internet outage Monday morning was caused by a cut in a fiber-optic cable just outside of Liberty, which shut off internet connections from Liberty all the way to Kirksville, said Bruce Yager, a customer service technician for AT&T.

“Apparently, they re-spliced the fiber-optic cable and apparently had a fiber strand that did not splice together correctly,” Yager said Wednesday afternoon, just as service was restored after the second outage.

For most of the morning, much of the country was disconnected from their AT&T networks, including the greater Kansas City area but as far west as Pasadena, Calif., and as far south as Houston, as well as Chicago and many other big cities.

Yager said that on Wednesday, crews must have had to re-splice that fiber strand.

“It seemed to be isolated to Richmond today,” he said.

