Spartans stretch win streak to five

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Nine Spartans scored – four of them in double figures Friday night as Richmond celebrated Courtwarming with dominating 69-44 win over visiting Holden. Richmond’s fifth consecutive win pushed the Spartans over the .500 mark at 10-9, while the Eagles lost for the 16th time in 17 tries.

The Spartans, now 5-1, remain tied on top of the MRVC East standing with Higginsville after the Huskers won at Knob Noster Friday night, 69-49.

The Spartans reeled off 13 straight points after Holden hit a pair of buckets to start the game. However, the Eagles would not go away as they were able to beat the Richmond defense down the floor during a 7-0 run.

“We tried to press a little tonight, which probably was a bad idea because that kind of opened up some transition stuff for them and they got hot from that,” Richmond coach Kevin Jermain said.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.