Spartans stay alive in race after edging Lexington

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond did what it had to do Friday night to get past a battling Lexington squad as the Spartans escaped with a 66-60 MRVC East victory. The win keeps Richmond in the hunt for at least a share of the MRVC East title as the final week of the regular season begins.

Unlike Richmond’s earlier 27-point win over Lexington at home in January, the Spartans had to battle down to the wire to improve to 11-11 overall and 6-2 in the conference. Lexington, now 1-7 in the league and 5-17 overall, played one of its best games of the season.

“Credit them,” RHS coach Kevin Jermain said. “I thought they had the momentum the entire game and that caused them to make some really good shots. They were knocking down some shots and making it tough for us.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 Richmond News.

