Spartans end Huskers 32-game win streak

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The end provided a little more drama than what the Richmond Spartans would have liked, but when you’re trying to knock off the top basketball programs in the MRVC East, it is not expected to be easy. The Spartans and Huskers battled up and down the court for 32 minutes, and it wasn’t until Spencer Cooper’s desperation shot at the buzzer hit off the front of the rim that Richmond could celebrate a 46-44 win over their conference rivals.

Richmond’s third consecutive victory improved the Spartan league mark to 3-1, while also ending an 11-game skid to Higginsville that dates back to Feb. 21, 2011. Senior Noah Thornberry, who has been on the varsity since his freshman year, provided 15 points – 13 of which came after halftime.

“I don’t think I’ve ever beat these guys,” he said. “That was a really good win for us and hopefully will give us some momentum going forward.”

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.