Spartans dominate Carrollton in regular-season finale

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After being held to just 9 points in the opening 8 minutes, the Spartan offense found its stride and closed out the 2016-17 regular season with a commanding 63-33 win over visiting Carrollton. The Spartans opened senior night with a 9-5 lead, and then scored in double digits in each of the three remaining periods to end up the MRVC East race with a 7-3 showing and a 13-12 overall mark.

Carrollton dropped its seventh league game and falls to 8-17 overall.

Richmond coach Kevin Jermain said his team had the open shots early, but they weren’t falling.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.