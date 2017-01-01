Spartans claim district title; now eye state tourney

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Spartan wrestlers had gone 11 years without bringing home a district championship. They changed all that in a big way Friday and Saturday by dominating the Class 1, District 3 tournament held in the RHS gym. Richmond won its first district title since 2006 by 73 points over runner-up Centralia in the 15-team field.

The Spartans led from the beginning and ended the tournament with 216 points, with Centralia totaling 143. Marceline placed third with 130.5. Gallatin (125.5), Brookfield (107), Lexington (101), Carrollton (87), Trenton (59) and Hallsville (56) round out the top 10.

The Spartans had five make the finals with four coming out as district champions and 12 of the 13 wrestlers advanced to the state tournament that will begin Thursday in Columbia. Richmond last sent a dozen wrestlers to the state tournament in 1986 when the Spartans captured their first state team championship.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.