Shortfalls create varied budget cuts

Layoffs, budget slashes imminent in certain departments; others unscathed

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Going into 2017, Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite said the commissioners knew the county was in “big trouble.”

“Big trouble” translates to major cuts in certain departments, while other department budgets were unscathed.

The anticipated county budget was off by $400,000 because the county had overestimated general revenue last year and had unanticipated expenditures to repair the courthouse roof, among other items, according to the 2017 budget summary. In the past few years, the county had ended with modest reserves, but after the 2015 budget year, those reserves reached about $157,000. The commissioners then created the 2016 budget based on 2015 general revenue and expenditures, but the county ended 2016 with use tax receipts down by $313,000.

In preparing the 2017 estimates, the commissioners initially told department heads and elected officials that the commission was planning to make a 15 percent cut “straight across the board.” Ultimately, however, cuts varied from office to office. Several county officials described high tension and low morale among office holders and employees.

