RMS band, vocal students perform live at music festival

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

A culmination of practice, hard work and talent resulted in a musical experience for several Richmond middle school students, some of them for their first time performing live.

Richmond Middle School vocal and band students performed Feb. 11 at the annual Richmond Middle School Music Festival.

Kevin Schildknecht, choral director for Richmond Middle School and Richmond High School, said Richmond vocal students performed well, both as choir members and solo singers.

“For some of those kids, this was the first time they sang before anybody other than themselves and the mirror,” he said.

Schildknecht said that when many vocal students performed their solos in class last week, they were pleased to hear applause from their classmates. Three choirs from Richmond Middle School performed at the festival.

Jeff Clymore, director of bands at Richmond Middle School and Richmond High School, said band students also performed well, both as part of a combined seventh- and eighth-grade band as well as during solo and ensemble performances.

The complete story is in the Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 Richmond News.