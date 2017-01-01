RHS survives a wild one in Carrollton

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After an emotional win at home over Higginsville one night earlier, the Richmond Spartans were hoping to avoid a letdown as they traveled to Carrollton Tuesday for another MRVC East. The Spartans did get off to a shaky start, but that was just the beginning of a game that featured 57 fouls. When all was said and done, the Spartans pulled away at the end and returned home with a 4-1 conference mark following a 74-56 victory.

In addition to committing 24 fouls, Carrollton drew five technical fouls, with coach Ken Jett drawing two of them. Richmond had two players foul out, while the Trojans had three. The Spartans made 33 trips to the free throw line and hit 25 of them. Dominic Williams hit 8 of 10 from the stripe – most of those following Trojan technicals. Carrollton hit 21 of its 39 free throws. In addition to a very loud and raucous crowd, and a few tempers flaring the evening proved to be very interesting.

“That was something I’ve never been a part of,” Richmond coach Kevin Jermain said.

