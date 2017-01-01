RHS rallies to remain unbeaten

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Trailing by as much as 10 points in the first half, the Richmond Lady Spartans showed little signs of panic at Carrollton Tuesday night. Richmond continued its winning ways in the MRVC East by rallying in the second half for a 67-58 victory on the Lady Trojans home court.

The Lady Spartans, 7-10 overall, but 4-0 in conference, struggled both offensively and defensively in the opening half before putting things together over the final two frames. Coach Brandon Quick said his defense has played well, but it has come in spurts.

“We play defense really well at times the past few games, but it hasn’t been the same defense,” he said.

