Public, city officials voice concerns on 911 board appointment process

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on the 911 board appointments.

After at least one county commissioner said he wanted “new blood, new eyes and new ideas” on the Ray County 911 Board of Directors, several concerned citizens visited the county commissioners to inquire about the new appointments to the 911 board.

The commissioners last week decided not to reappoint founding members Mike Arnold, Malcolm Cunningham and Gene Nolker and instead appointed three new members to the board: Cole Noble, Dan Powell and Jared Sartin, who all either live or work in the Wood Heights area. Eastern Commissioner Allen Dale abstained from the 2-0 vote.

Some citizens were concerned that the 911 board no longer represents towns throughout Ray County.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.