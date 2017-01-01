Polley pleads guilty to exploiting the elderly

Sentencing scheduled for March 24

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

Former funeral home owner Toby Polley pleaded guilty to stealing money that his customers had set aside to pay for future funeral expenses.

Polley pleaded guilty to five counts of exploiting the elderly Friday for stealing money from contracts created by Lorene Ford, George Carr, Julie Carr, Earl Hurshman and Donna TeSam. Each count of exploiting the elderly is a Class B felony.

These contracts were created between September 2013 and August 2015, according to Polley’s charging document. During the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Steven Reed, an assistant attorney general who is prosecuting the case, said Polley didn’t plan to provide funeral services when he created these preneed funeral contracts.

